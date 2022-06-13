Man rescued from cliff near San Francisco's Ocean Beach

A San Francisco fire crew saved a man who fell off a cliff near Ocean Beach on Monday.

Officials said around 9 a.m. the man fell over the railing, and onto a cliff ledge and was trapped. Video taken by SFFD shows the rescue.

Crews were able to reach the trapped man and raise him to safety. They said he was doing ‘okay’ after the rescue.

The situation could have been much worse if the man had fallen just a foot away from where he landed, according to authorities.

