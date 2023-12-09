Man searches for his beloved dog stolen in Oakland carjacking



A carjacking victim has been desperately searching for his beloved pet for days.



Kristie Harris said she was walking to her car on 11th Street in Oakland Chinatown when she witnessed the crime in progress.

She pulled out her cell phone and started videotaping.

On the video, Harris can be heard yelling, "Hey, what are you doing? Stop!" She said she saw victim Mark Lopez in distress,"He was screaming help me, help me. It just activated my fight or flight."

On Monday night, shortly before 8 p.m., Lopez, a food delivery service driver, said he had just pulled up in front of Poke Zone Restaurant on 11th Street in Oakland Chinatown to pick up an order.

Lopez said a man suddenly came up to him while he was sitting in his car and put a gun through his open car window.

"I felt a gun to my head. He literally put the gun to my temple," Lopez said. He and the man fought over the gun, but the thief managed to drive away in Lopez's car.

"I heard him yelling when he was running. He's got him. He's got him," said Harris. .

The "him" is Lopez's beloved dog Dax also known as "love bug" in the back seat. Lopez was dragged for a short distance while he tried to hang onto his car as the suspect drove away.



"I just really want my dog back. That's all i want. That's all I care about. I don't care about the money."

Lopez said the man also stole his wallet, along with his house and car keys. He said the most precious is his 3-year-old Chihuahua terrier mix. He raised Dax from the time he was a puppy.



Lopez has posted flyers in different areas in hopes of finding his dog. Police responded to the scene but said they did not locate the suspect. Lopez said he and witness Harris have been in contact since that day. He's grateful to Harris, the only witness who helped him.

"Compassion is what the world needs now more than ever. This world is absolutely bananas," said Harris.

Two days after the carjacking, Lopez said he learned that his bank cards were being used at a liquor store about 2 miles away.

He shared surveillance video which he said showed a grainy image of the man who carjacked him walking outside the liquor store.

Lopez said he and his girlfriend found his stolen 2003 silver Honda sedan nearby at a homeless encampment, but his dog Dax was not in the car.



Lopez said he wants police to identify, locate and arrest the man who carjacked him,

"I want him behind bars. I want full charges pressed on him. I need him off the streets because he might do this to somebody else."

Lopez described the suspect as being in his 50s, about six feet three inches tall, with a gray beard. The suspect was also wearing a beanie.

Lopez said his dog weighs about five pounds and is very friendly. Harris said she plans to do everything she can to help Lopez find his dog.

Lopez asked anyone with information about his dog Dax to email him at lopez.mark1600@gmail.com



