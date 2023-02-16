Man seriously injured in Tenderloin stabbing

article

A 49-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood early Thursday morning, police said.

The stabbing was reported shortly after 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Jones Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.

No arrest has been made in the stabbing and police have not released any details about the suspect. Anyone with information about the case is asked