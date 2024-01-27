Man suspected of attempted murder on the run in South Bay

article

A suspect accused of attempted murder is on the run, according to authorities.

Christopher Croul, 64, is armed and should be considered dangerous, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, after an altercation in the 6000 block of Mt. Madonna Road near Pole Line Road.

Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place.

Authorities have called of their search due to lighting and terrain conditions; however, the park nearby will remain closed for the rest of the night.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.