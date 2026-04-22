article

The body of a man was discovered on UC Berkeley's campus Wednesday afternoon. Campus police say the person found does not appear to be affiliated with the university.

What we know:

University of California Police - Berkeley Sgt. Jacob Westlie said the dead body was found just after noon in bushes outside of Sproul Hall. "There was no immediate indication of foul play," he said.

The Alameda County Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office said they would determine the cause of death, according to police.

In a statement to KTVU, campus police said the following:

"We wish to remind those on campus that counseling services are available at Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). Visit uhs.berkeley.edu/counseling to learn more."

Campus counselors are also available to students on a drop-in basis for urgent concerns at University Health Services at the Tang Center. Students can visit the University Health Services Student Mental Health website or call 510-642-9494. Drop in counseling is also available at campus residence halls.