Many still masked at San Mateo County 'reopening' party

In San Mateo County Tuesday was a day to celebrate. California has reopened.

At a community barbecue in Colma, many people stood face-to-face perhaps for the first time in a while. Not just with families, or in pods, but they stood stranger-to-stranger.

"We're free. We can swing dance. We're able to listen to jazz. We can be with people again. It's freedom. I love it," said Tyler Mann of Daly City.

It was feeling perhaps not unlike a war coming to an end, or at least an end in sight.

"It looks like it is going to dissipate and just go away. Hallelujah. I want to celebrate completely, but there's this little part of me who feels we better keep our eyes open," said Brett Turner of Half Moon Bay.

The scene in San Mateo County was 180 degrees different a year ago. That's when the county closed local beaches and parking lots over Fourth of July weekend, so people wouldn't form crowds and risk spreading COVID.

"I was telling them don't go to the beach. In fact, I passed legislation that if people weren't wearing their damn mask we could find you. Look around," said County Supervisor David Canepa.

Dr. Monica Ghandi a UCSF infectious disease specialist was honored for her outspoken advocacy for wearing masks during the height of the pandemic. But clearly, things have changed.

"I don't plan on wearing a mask unless I have to. I haven't seen people's faces in months. I'm completely protected for COVID with the vaccines," she said.

But it was not difficult to notice that more than a few people were celebrating, yet still wearing their masks.

"Even though I got vaccinated I'm not ready until I know fewer people get sick. Less death too," says Vai Samn of South San Francisco.

For some people being comfortable putting their masks away may take a while. Others have no problem.

"It's so great to be here and open and smiling and not have to wear this cloth thing over my face anymore," said Mann.