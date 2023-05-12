Martinez Amtrak station to remain closed through the weekend as mercury spill cleanup continues

article

Health officials in Contra Costa County say they are making progress on a hazardous substance spill in Martinez, but that the downtown Amtrak station will remain closed through the weekend as cleanup continues.

The closure stems from a mercury spill that was discovered by paramedics with the fire department on Monday at the downtown Amtrak station. Health officials said a small amount of the hazardous material was inadvertently further spread by a garbage truck along its route when it went to pick up garbage cans from the train station's parking lot.

Officials believe the mercury was initially placed in a train station garbage can, but it remains a mystery as to who did this or why.

Once the chemical spill was discovered to be wider than originally thought, county health officials issued a Level 2 Hazardous Material Public Health Advisory for the downtown area. People were advised to not walk on the streets and to remain on sidewalks. If tracked inside, mercury can produce harmful vapors, the county's health officer said.

On Friday, Contra Costa Health said until the cleanup is complete, people should avoid walking in areas that have been cordoned off, even if they are outside the originally identified areas.

Contra Costa Health, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and a private contractor have all been part of the cleanup effort throughout the week. Crews are working to neutralize the harmful substance from more than 3,800 feet of roads, health officials said.

"None of the outdoor contamination was measured at levels high enough to create an immediate risk to health. CCH issued the health advisory as a precaution, to warn people against tracking traces of mercury inside, where risk of exposure would be greater," health officials said in a statement.

Anyone who believes they may have walked through or come in contact with mercury from this week's spill in Martinez, such as by walking in the street or gutter in an affected area, should place shoes, clothing or other items inside two sealed bags, place outside in a secure and sunny location, and call 925-655-3200 for instructions, Contra Costa Health said.

The source of the spill remains under investigation. If you have information about the dumping of the mercury, you are encouraged to contact police. Martinez Police Department's tip line is (925)372-3440.