Martinez city staff recommend closing pickleball courts due to persistent noise, parking complaints

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The Brief Martinez city staff will recommend to the city council that eight pickleball courts at Hidden Valley Sports Courts be closed due to persistent noise complaints from residents. The conflict began in February 2025, when the city completed a $1.7 million expansion that doubled the number of courts and upgraded the facilities at Hidden Valley Park. The council on Wednesday will discuss the recommendation, hear public comment and determine next steps.



Martinez city staff on Friday announced they will recommend to the city council that eight pickleball courts at Hidden Valley Sports Courts be closed due to persistent complaints from residents that the courts produce excessive noise and parking headaches.

Million-dollar expansion

The backstory:

The conflict began in February 2025, when the city completed a $1.7 million expansion that doubled the number of courts and upgraded the facilities at Hidden Valley Park.

The new accommodations attracted increasing amounts of pickleball players to the area, and several neighbors told KTVU in June 2025 that they could hear the sounds from the courts reverberating throughout their homes.

Taking action:

Since then, the Martinez Community and Recreation Services Division has worked with community members to "find a balance" between pickleball players and residents, which included implementing two structured trial periods with shortened operating hours, encouraging quieter equipment use, installing signage and parking advisories and utilizing an ambassador program with volunteers to reinforce rules.

The city also said that an independent acoustical engineer "with expertise in pickleball" was brought in to provide guidance on possible sound mitigation measures that could be implemented at the courts.

However, the engineer could not find any measures that could "adequately resolve" the noise impacts because of how close the courts are to neighboring homes.

The recommendation

"Based on the ongoing operational challenges and concerns over compatibility of these pickleball courts in a residential setting, City staff is recommending discontinuation of pickleball at this location," said Michael Chandler, City Manager. "We invite public comment about this recommendation to help the City Council determine next steps."

City staff noted that the tennis courts and half-court basketball court at Hidden Valley Sports Courts would remain open for public use.

What's next:

Chandler’s office announced Friday that city staff will present the recommendation to permanently close the eight pickleball courts to the city council at its Wednesday meeting.

At the meeting, the council will discuss the recommendation, hear public comment and determine next steps.