Maui County officials release names of 388 people still unaccounted for

Maui County officials on Thursday released an updated list of 388 people still unaccounted for after devastating fires ripped through the town of Lahaina on August 8.

The list was compiled with the help of the FBI, which validated the names on the list as people who are still unaccounted for, Maui County officials said in a press release.

"We're releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation," Police Chief John Pelletier said in a statement. "We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible."

The Maui Police Department is asking the public to review the list to help aid in finding those who are still unaccounted for.

Maui County officials also stated that 1,732 people who were originally unaccounted for have since been found.

If you are on the list, or know someone on the list that is safe, please contact the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or email at HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov to coordinate the submission of a DNA sample.

Find the list of names for those still unaccounted for here: https://www.mauinuistrong.info/unaccountedfor