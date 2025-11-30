Mayor Lurie selects City College trustee Alan Wong to Sunset supervisor seat

article

The Brief Mayor Daniel Lurie has selected Alan Wong to replace ousted District 4 Supervisor Isabella "Beya" Alcaraz. The mayor will swear in Wong as the new District 4 supervisor on Monday. Wong – a native of the Sunset district – was elected to the City College Board of Trustees in 2020 and again in 2024, including serving as president of the board in 2023 and 2024.



Mayor Daniel Lurie has selected Alan Wong to replace ousted District 4 Supervisor Isabella "Beya" Alcaraz.

Lurie’s office on Sudnay said the mayor made the selection "after a thorough evaluation process that included careful vetting and extensive community engagement," ending weeks of curiosity over who would take over the position after Alcaraz resigned after just one week in office.

What they're saying:

"From the very beginning, I’ve been clear about the kind of Supervisor District 4 needs: Someone who lives and breathes the district, and someone who can build bridges within it. Alan Wong is that person, and I am proud to appoint him as the new District 4 supervisor," Lurie said. "Throughout my conversations with the residents of the Sunset and Parkside, one message came through clearly: This district needs a supervisor who can be a strong, steady voice on the issues that matter most. With Alan Wong as the supervisor, District 4 will have that voice."

Wong – a native of the Sunset district – was elected to the City College Board of Trustees in 2020 and again in 2024, including serving as president of the board in 2023 and 2024.

He also previously worked as a legislative aide in the Board of Supervisors District 4 office. Currently, Wong advocates for families in his work at the Children’s Council of San Francisco

"I’m someone who has called the Sunset home my entire life. I’m stepping up to be District 4 supervisor because I believe the Sunset, and San Francisco, can thrive again," Wong said. "But we need leadership that restores trust in city government, keeps our neighborhoods safe, supports working families, expands housing opportunities, and helps residents actually access the services their tax dollars fund. This is my home. This community invested in me, and I’m ready to invest everything back into it."

The backstory:

Alcaraz, who was appointed to the District 4 supervisor position after former Supervisor Joel Engardio was recalled in a special election in September, stepped down after community members expressed unease over her lack of political experience and after news reports elicited concerns about Alcaraz’s business practices.

What's next:

The mayor will swear in Wong as the new District 4 supervisor on Monday.