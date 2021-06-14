Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 1:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 3:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 1:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose

Meals on Wheels asking for fan donations to keep seniors cool

By KTVU staff
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Extreme heat headed to much of California starting Wednesday

KTVU's Kyla Grogan has your Bay Area forecast, and says temperatures in inland Bay Area cities will reach the triple digits on Wednesday, Thursday and possibly Friday.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Meals on Wheels Diablo Region on Monday, put the word out that they are accepting donations of fans as a severe heat wave approaches mid-week for the inland areas of the Bay Area. 

They've started a fan club that they say is easy to join and would help keep homebound senior citizens without air conditioning safe and cool. 

Temperatures are expected to soar, possibly in excess of 100 degrees for some parts, starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday afternoon. There is an excessive heat warning in effect for the Diablo Range starting Thursday at 11 a.m. through Friday at 1 p.m. 

In addition to fans, the organization says it is collecting air purifiers, especially for the upcoming fire season, which has made the air difficult to breathe in recent years. 

"When we deliver meals, we have a chance to do a safety check on our clients," says Caitlin Sly, Executive Director. "But heatstroke can occur quickly and may have serious consequences. A fan provides significant relief during the scorching summer days."

Meals on Wheels says your donation can be made through Target, Amazon, or any other online retailer, or can be dropped off in person at Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, 1300 Civic Dr., Walnut Creek between the hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. 