Meals on Wheels asking for fan donations to keep seniors cool

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region on Monday, put the word out that they are accepting donations of fans as a severe heat wave approaches mid-week for the inland areas of the Bay Area.

They've started a fan club that they say is easy to join and would help keep homebound senior citizens without air conditioning safe and cool.

Temperatures are expected to soar, possibly in excess of 100 degrees for some parts, starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday afternoon. There is an excessive heat warning in effect for the Diablo Range starting Thursday at 11 a.m. through Friday at 1 p.m.

In addition to fans, the organization says it is collecting air purifiers, especially for the upcoming fire season, which has made the air difficult to breathe in recent years.

"When we deliver meals, we have a chance to do a safety check on our clients," says Caitlin Sly, Executive Director. "But heatstroke can occur quickly and may have serious consequences. A fan provides significant relief during the scorching summer days."

Meals on Wheels says your donation can be made through Target, Amazon, or any other online retailer, or can be dropped off in person at Meals on Wheels Diablo Region, 1300 Civic Dr., Walnut Creek between the hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.