Mega Millions jackpot up to $687 million ahead of next drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $687 million ahead of the next drawing.

Tuesday’s winning numbers: 2 49 50 61 70 - 14

A person plays lottery at a 7-eleven store in Redwood City, California, United States on August 8, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

No tickets matched the winning numbers, though one ticket in California and one ticket in Michigan matched all five white balls to win the game’s next best prize of $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, March 8, and players will be hoping to win the estimated $687 million jackpot – the sixth-largest prize ever offered by the game – or the $332.3 million cash option.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

This story was reported from Detroit.