Mentor in Bay Area Samoan community ID'd as victim in Berkeley quadruple shooting

A 29-year-old San Lorenzo resident from American Samoa was identified as the victim who was fatally shot over the weekend near the UC Berkeley campus.

Isamaeli Mataafa was killed, and three others were wounded when gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. Saturday on Durant Street near Telegraph Avenue.

Police did not identify the other victims, who are 22, 24 and 28 years old. Police said none of them are UC Berkeley students.

"We believe there may have been some type of altercation that preceded this shooting," said Officer Byron White, a Berkeley police spokesman. "Something with this level of violence is really a concern to us."

Investigators are working to determine exactly what led to the shooting and whether there was one or two shooters. No suspects were identified or arrested.

Police were asking any witnesses or anyone with video of the incident to contact them.

Mataafa’s family members, meanwhile, are processing his death. They described him as a mentor in the local Samoan community who was in Berkeley for a "boys night out" when he was killed.

He attended Kanana Fou Theological Seminary in American Samoa before moving to the Bay Area.

His family has planned a candlelight vigil for 7 p.m. Thursday at 945 Paseo Grande in San Lorenzo.

