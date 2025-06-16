Minnesota killings raise flag over increase in political violence

Following the latest developments in the Minnesota killings, researchers and political experts confirm there has been an alarming increase in politically motivated acts of violence.

Rise in political violence

Alarming trend :

The largest manhunt in Minnesota history ended with the arrest of the gunman suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers, pointing to the alarming new trend.

A recent Princeton University study found there were 600 incidents of politically motivated threats and attacks last year alone, a 74% increase from 2022.

From the attack of Representative Nancy Pelosi’s husband in 2022, President Trump getting shot at during the 2024 election season, and now, the state of Minnesota dealing with the loss of State Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Regular death threats

Local perspective:

In an interview with KTVU over the weekend, State Senator Scott Wiener said he regularly receives death threats.

"I’ve had to testify at a criminal trial. People have been prosecuted," he said. "I’m appreciative that law enforcement has always taken the threats seriously."

Political science experts point to hostile rhetoric and the attacking of political opponents as the cause of the uptick, saying words influence action.

"When you have that kind of rhetoric combined with the fact that you have a lot of very strong ideologues out there. And you have people with mental illness and you easy access to guns. That's a pretty dangerous combination," said USF Politics Professor Stephen Zunes.

What can be done?

Common Cause is a nonprofit nonpartisan political grassroots organization which focuses on upholding the core values of American democracy and holding political leaders accountable. It’s one of the organizations working to put an end to politically-motivated violence.

"It's been a part of our history from the beginning, throughout the civil rights era and today," said Common Cause Vice President Omar Noureldin.

Noureldin said tensions escalated after President Trump pardoned those convicted in the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.

"That sends a message that political violence is not going to be held accountable," he said.

The entire Minnesota Congressional Delegation came together after the recent shooting, putting out a joint statement condemning the assassination and assassination attempt.

While they unified across both sides of the aisle, Noureldin said it’s up to the people to protest and stand up against any act of politically-motivated violence, like more than five million Americans did for the "No Kings" protests.

"It's important to preserve our democracy and our democratic institutions. And part of a healthy, successful democracy is respecting political differences," said Zunes.

There is no evidence President Trump is encouraging violence against his political opponents. He released a statement that said "such horrific violence will not be tolerated."