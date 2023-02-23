Minor arrested after starting fire on Santa Rosa school property

article

A juvenile has been arrested for arson after allegedly setting fire to an appliance at Maria Carrillo High School, causing the school to evacuate.

An unnamed 16-year-old allegedly set fire to a leaf and placed it inside an unplugged refrigerator that was set up against a school wall, Santa Rosa police said. The fire grew and engulfed the whole fridge, which started to scorch the school's art building.

The incident occurred on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Officials said they received reports of smoke entering the building where students were working.

Before Santa Rosa Fire arrived at the scene, school staff worked to try and extinguish the fire themselves.

No students or staff were injured, according to officials.

Police said two students initially jumped into the gated area surrounding the Art Building when one of them decided to light the fire. The suspect is a student at the school and a Santa Rosa resident.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, their identity will not be disclosed, officials said. SRPD and Santa Rosa City Schools are working jointly to express to students the "wellness and safety of all students on school campuses throughout the district."

Officials did not specify it the second student will face any charges. It's unknown if the two students will face any disciplinary actions over the incident.