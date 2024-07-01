Expand / Collapse search
Missing San Jose teen's body recovered from San Joaquin River

By KTVU staff
Published  July 1, 2024 5:16pm PDT
KTVU FOX 2
Photo courtesy Fresno County Sheriffs Office. 

FIREBAUGH, Calif. - The body of a missing San Jose teenager was recovered by a sheriff's department dive unit from the San Joaquin River in Fresno County on Monday, officials say. 

Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the body of the 15-year-old was recovered from the bottom of the river in Firebaugh at 2 p.m. Officials have not confirmed the boy's identity, but the sheriff's department said his description matched that of someone who was previously reported as missing. 

Officials said there was a report of a possible drowning in the river near 11th and Q streets at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

Local police and sheriff's departments responded and began searching the river. First responders suspended their search Sunday night and resumed their search Monday morning. 

The sheriff's office said the boy, who was in Firebaugh visiting family, went to retrieve a ball that fell into the river, but didn't know how to swim and was not wearing a life jacket. 

Officials said this was Fresno County's eighth drowning this year, the third of which occurred in the San Joaquin River. 

Officials said it's important to be aware of hot weather as you are likely to tire faster. The Bay Area is in the midst of a heat wave accompanied by excessive heat warnings and red flag warnings. 

Photo courtesy Fresno County Sheriffs Office. 

Photo courtesy Fresno County Sheriffs Office. 