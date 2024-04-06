Expand / Collapse search

Mission District homicide suspect arrested

By Wendy Medina
Published  April 6, 2024 4:16pm PDT
Bay City News

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco police homicide unit has arrested the suspect responsible for the killing of a man in the Mission District on April 5, according to a Saturday press release.   

Thirty-year-old Alexander Martinez of Richmond was located in Richmond and detained at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Friday, after a nine-hour investigation by SFPD. The suspect was then transported and booked for homicide at San Francisco County Jail #1.   

Earlier that day, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at about 1:37 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mission Street, where they found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts by police and paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.   

Any details about the identity of the deceased was not immediately available.   

The investigation is currently ongoing and remains active.   

Police urge anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.     