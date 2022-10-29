MLB Commissioner doesn't believe A's will stay in Oakland

article

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he no longer believes the Oakland A's will remain in the Bay Area.

Manfred was a guest on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Unleashed podcast and was asked about the teams future.

"It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen," said Manfred.

Manfred's comments go against what Athletics vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane said earlier this month.

Beane expressed confidence in the new stadium in Oakland.

In September, the Athletics failed to come to terms on an agreement for the $12 billion Howard Terminal Project. That proposal included plans for a $1 billion ballpark.

The proposed 56-acre ballpark at the port has garnered some strong support and opposition.



