Mobile home park residents fight for their legal rights

The residents of one of the Bay Area's most affordable mobile home parks want to give the city half a million dollars a year for decades to buy the park that they are entitled to purchase, but realistically, they will have paid for it twice.

The Novato City Council knew the residents of the Marin Valley Mobile Country Club would be out in strength to save their senior mobile home park. Though there would be no vote, the residents want this city council to honor a promise the city made almost 30 years ago.

Resident after resident spoke out.

"We were promised when the loan was paid, the park would be our own Marin Valley," said one resident.

They also say the City never put a cent of taxpayer money into the purchase. "Residents have paid for everything since 1997, including almost $18 million in loans and bonds and interest with the understanding that the land would ultimately be ours in 2027," said another resident.

"Mill Valley Mobile Country Club's residents have paid all the bond payments, upgrades, repairs," said yet another.

By law, the resident's non-profit acquisition organization has the legal right to buy it.

"The determination of the majority of Marin Valley residents is to take charge of our own affordable, secure and sustainable future is so strong, that we are consenting to pay for the park twice," said another resident.

The offer: $20 million. "Our residents would then give the city $500,000 a year for 35 years that the city could use unrestricted," said a resident.

But the city wants $26 million in new money; take it or leave it. "What we got back from the city was a very cordial demand for a full and unconditional surrender," said another resident.

As part of that ultimatum, there are other contingencies that will go into place, but they will not discuss them with the potential purchasers. That is hardly the description of good faith. "It just seemed like a slap in the face," said resident Sheri Smyth.

Residents promise to be a fixture at all council meetings. "If they haven't heard what we have to say, we're still going to be saying it until we hear uncle," said resident John Hansen.

Next month, when the City Council meets, they will have a statement, but no interviews were given at this one.

