California governor gives somber outlook at virus cases reach nearly 1 million

California Gov. on Monday issued a somber outlook on coronavirus, as the infections and positivity rate numbers are climbing throughout the state.

On Sunday, the California Department of Public Health announced 964,639 confirmed cases to date, with 7,682 newly recorded confirmed cases Saturday. There have been 17,963 COVID-19 deaths in California since the start of the pandemic. The hospitalization rate has increased by nearly 30% in the last several weeks.

In Santa Clara County, health officials said they have noticed a "sharp increase" in COVID-19 infections and they're not sure if it's because people went out trick-or-treating on Halloween, or it's a matter of pandemic fatigue.

As of this weekend, the 7-day positivity rate is 3.9% and the 14-day positivity rate is 3.4%.

The Health Department also said there have been 19,724,628 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 159,477 over the prior 24-hour reporting period.

"We are not shy about giving tests," Newsom said. "When you're testing at this level, you expect to see more cases."

In terms of testing, the state promised a better turnaround time. During the last week of October, the Health Department said that the average time patients waited for test results was 1.3 days.

This story was written in Oakland, Calif.