More than 30 cars bipped overnight across Petaluma

Police in Petaluma are warning car owners after more than 30 vehicles were broken into across the city overnight on Saturday.

The bipper or bippers targeted cars in the parking lot of St. Vincent De Paul High School, a Sheraton hotel, the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets, and next to the Capri Creek Apartments complex.

"It’s just a mess," said a car burglary victim who declined to provide her name. "I was just wondering what I do, drive it, hide it, put a towel over it?"

At least seven cars appeared to have been broken into on her block on Yorkshire Road.

Sunday, shattered glass was still on the ground outside the high school and shopping outlets.

"It’s the first time I saw that," said one customer.

Related article

"I just told my wife we shouldn’t even park right there because you can see there’s broken glass right here," said another shopper, Billy Leal, who added that mass car break-ins were not something he was used to hearing about in Petaluma.

"It’s new," said Leal. "I mean it’s just moving further and further out, from San Francisco is really where I feel like it might have started."

Police are encouraging car owners to park in well-lit areas, near a surveillance camera if possible, and after locking up, to remove all valuables from their vehicles.

Police say similar car break-ins have been taking place in neighboring towns and cities. Investigators are still trying to track down the thief or thieves responsible. Residents with information about the crimes, or perhaps video of the break-ins, are asked to contact police.