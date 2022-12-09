Mother of Oakland teen stabbed at Skyline High demands security improvements

The mother of the 14-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times by a fellow student at Skyline High in Oakland is calling for improvements in campus security.

Brittany McMillon said her son, Isreal, is unable to eat due to his injuries that include damage to his organs.

She said there is a reasonable expectation that her son would be safe at school.

McMillon said violence at Oakland schools is unacceptable and there has to be change.

"He's in a lot of pain. My son is in a lot of pain. He was cut open," McMillon said Isreal is now recovering at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. "He was punctured in his kidney and his colon so they had to do surgery on him."

She showed a KTVU crew a video posted on social media that she says showed part of the fight between her son and the other student.

McMillon said the 15-year-old stabbed her son five times Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. during fight in the school parking lot.

Both teens are students at the school.

"We need to check lockers, backpacks, vehicles," McMillon said Oakland Unified School District needs to have security measures including metal detectors on campus to protect students and staff.



"We need PD (police department). My son was about left to die on their campus somewhere where they should be safe," said McMillon. "We're talking about violence. We're talking about people potentially losing their lives. I'm still praying for my son now."

A school district spokesman said there are additional staff on campus to help with campus security and that the district is working to determine what improvements can and should be made.

"I'm thankful he's alive. That's what it comes down to. It's real and it happened to me," McMillon said.

She does not know what led to the fight between the two boys.

"My son is very responsible. He's not a troublemaker. He's going to defend himself though," said McMillon.

Police said the stabbing suspect was taken into custody. The school district declined to say what will happen to him, only that he will be dealt with by law enforcement.

McMillon became emotional when asked what her reaction is to this ordeal.

"Sad to say but this is life," McMillon said at this point there's no word yet on when her son will be discharged from the hospital.

She said she plans to take him out of Skyline High and that he will not be attending any school in the Oakland Unified School District.



