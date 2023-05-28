Motorcyclist fatally thrown off motorcycle in 2-vehicle crash

A motorcycle rider died after colliding into back of a car while traveling eastbound on State Route 4 near Pittsburg on Saturday, said California Highway Patrol officials.

At around 11:15 p.m., officers first responded to reports of a vehicle crash west of Pittsburg's Railroad Avenue. Officers said a Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided into the rear of a Kia Optima, which caused the rider to be thrown off the motorcycle.

First responders arrived at the scene to render aid, but the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kia driver was not injured.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact CHP Contra Costa at 925-646-4980 or 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov.