Mountain View cop shot in line of duty ready to get back to work

A Mountain View police officer who was shot last month during a traffic stop is on the road to recovery and eager to get back to work.

The Mountain View Police Department released a statement from Officer Raymond Clutter that said in part, "I am incredibly grateful that I was able to go home safely to my family that night."

Clutter added, "I ask for privacy at this time for me and my family, but I want to thank each and every person who has sent kind messages and well wishes as I heal. This is a great community, and I can’t wait to get back to work."

Clutter, a five-year veteran of the police department, was shot in the arm on July 17 during a traffic stop on Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane.

The officer did not return fire, and the suspect drove away, police said.

The suspect, Jeffrey Choy, was later captured and charged with attempted murder.

The interaction between the officer and Choy was only seconds, before the suspect opened fire at close range, according to authorities.

Authorities said Clutter was working an overtime DUI patrol shift when he was shot.