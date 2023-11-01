Multiple boats on fire at South San Francisco marina
article
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO - Multiple boats caught on fire Wednesday morning in South San Francisco, according to fire officials.
The vessels in flames were at Oyster Point Marina, and multiple fire agencies were at the scene.
Photos shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, show flames and thick smoke billowing into the air.
Officials did not give a cause for the fires.
