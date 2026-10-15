Necropsy for Jackie the beloved bald eagle reveals new information

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The Brief The necropsy for Jackie the bald eagle has been released by CDFW officials. The beloved bald eagle died from bird flu as the primary underlying cause of her decline, wildlife officials said. Jackie had multiple health issues, including a stomach ulcer. The bird's remains have been cremated.



The necropsy for Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from California's Big Bear Valley, reveals new information about what led to the raptor's death.

Cause of death was bird flu

On Tuesday, The State of California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), along with partners – San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and Ojai Raptor Center, released Jackie's necropsy results. Between those results and additional lab and toxicology tests, wildlife officials and physicians found the underlying cause of death to be from bird flu, also known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

"In an uncommon presentation of the virus, the infection caused a severe ulcer in her stomach that led to persistent internal bleeding, anemia, and the development of bacterial sepsis," said Steve Kubiski, director of disease investigations at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

HPAI is an infectious disease that primarily affects birds. Bird flu has been circulating in U.S. bird populations, CDFW says. Eagles can become infected by consuming infected prey or through contact with infected birds.

Multiple health issues

Officials said the part of Jackie's stomach, commonly referred to as the gizzard, was subject to chronic disease. Because of her ulcer, Jackie suffered from ongoing blood loss and persistent anemia.

Because of this condition, bacteria entered the bird's body, resulting in a secondary bacterial infection. Jackie's heart had severe inflammation and blood clots.

Testing showed that Jackie did not have West Nile virus and levels of heavy metals were within acceptable limits.

Other environmental contaminants found in the bird's body included a type of rodenticide, or rat poisoning, which was not the primary cause of Jackie's death.

"Jackie was suffering from multiple severe and interconnected disease processes that had been developing over time and ultimately led to her decline and death," a CDFW news release said.

"We are grateful to the many veterinary specialists, laboratories, wildlife agencies and partner organizations who worked alongside our team to understand her illness and provide her with the best possible care. Caring for her was an extraordinary privilege for our entire team," said Chris Eksteen, executive director of Ojai Raptor Center.

Remains cremated

Jackie's remains were cremated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's National Eagle Repository to prevent transmission of bird flu to other wildlife or humans. Part of what the repository does is it evaluates, stores and, in some instances, distributes remains, parts and feathers of eagles to enrolled members of federally recognized Native American Tribes.

"The story of the Big Bear bald eagle reflects the powerful connection people feel to these iconic birds," said CDFW Director Meghan Hertel. Understanding the results of these tests is an important part of learning from this case and can help inform the care and treatment of other eagles and wildlife in the future."

CDFW said Jackie was part of an iconic pair of bald eagles that has occupied San Bernardino's Big Bear Valley for years.

The backstory:

We previously reported on the majestic bird's death after undergoing more than three weeks of intensive medical care.

Our affiliate station in Los Angeles has followed the drama involving Jackie and her nest mate, Shadow. Nest-cam viewers wondered if Shadow would remain faithful as Jackie recovered. But it appeared Shadow acted in a territorial manner by knocking another young eagle out of their nest.

Over the summer, Jackie was in a physical altercation with two other birds, described as a territorial battle. But knowing the information from the necropsy, we now know the eagle's health was on the decline for some time.

The Source The information from this story comes from a news release by the State of California Department of Fish and Wildlife and previous reporting on Jackie the bald eagle by KTTV, our affiliate in Los Angeles.