Neighbors disturbed by arsenal, incendiary devices found inside VTA gunman's home

Law enforcement in San Jose released new information Friday about what was found inside the home where mass shooter Sam Cassidy lived on Angmar Court.

They say he stockpiled weapons and ammunition and that there is evidence he planned the fire to break out at his home while he was at VTA to kill his co-workers.

Cassidy's home, located in a cul-de-sac, is now boarded up with piles of garbage near the front.

The home and the street has been closed off since Wednesday morning when it became a crime scene.

"I'm very sad. I'm horrified," says Ben Block who lives nearby and works next door to the VTA yard where the mass shooting took place, "Eventually, I guess we'll stop thinking about this one. It'll be replaced by the next one."

Investigators released photos of what was found inside the home.

They included twelve firearms and 25,000 rounds of ammunition, multiple cans of gasoline, and suspected molotov cocktails.

"In hindsight, he was a screwball. Obviously, anybody who goes around shooting people is wacko," says John Zajac, a neighbor.

Law enforcement described what was inside the home.

"There was a pot on the stove. The stove was likely turned on. Inside the pot, they located ammunition around the pot. There were accelerants in the kitchen," says Detective Sergeant Joseph Piazaa with the Santa Clara Counth Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say it is likely the ammunition in the pot caused the fire at the home.

Police say making sure it was safe to return neighbors back into the area was a slow process due to the numerous items Cassidy had in his home.

"This individual was living in a type of hoarder situation which further hampered the efforts of fire and police officers," says Officer Steve Aponte with San Jose Police .

Neighbors says they were evacuated since Wednesday morning, but were allowed back home each night around 9 o'clock to sleep.

They say they're glad to be back home for the weekend.

"Now I'm safe. I feel safe. My wife feels safe," says neighbor Doug Suh, "I'm glad it's over. Thank you god."

Neighbors say they're relieved, but unsettled that the horrific violence hit close to home.

"The house itself a very real reminder of the tragedy that took place on Wednesday," says neighbor Margaret Coutts.

After Angmar Court reopened Friday evening, a number of people came by to look at the house.

They say they're horrified by the shooting, but can't help but be curious about the home where Cassidy lived.

