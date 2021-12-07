New giraffe at Safari West named after 49er wide receiver

After narrowing down choices among staff, Safari West put the power in the hands of the public when it came to naming the wildlife preserve's new baby giraffe.

Deebo.

Yes, speedy San Francisco 49er wide receiver Deebo Samuel now has a giraffe named after him, at the popular safari and wildlife park in Santa Rosa.

Deebo (the giraffe, not the receiver) weighed 117 pounds when he was born Oct. 6 to mother Nikki and father Kubwa.

Deebo is described as gangly and energetic, with an up-tempo gait he uses to chase the local cranes and do other all-around fun giraffe things.

Advertisement

For the statisticians at home, Deebo's feet are now the size of dinner plates and his legs are six feet tall - about as tall as all of Deebo Samuel.