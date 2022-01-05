San Francisco launches new recycling program making it easier to get cash for cans

San Francisco is launching a new mobile recycling program on Wednesday.

The new system, called BottleBank, will make it easier to get cash for used cans and bottles.

BottleBank uses mobile redemption trucks instead of recycling centers, which have mostly shut down in San Francisco.

Despite the city's reputation, it has been showing consequences of a failed recycling system over the years. The city has the lowest redemption rate per capita of any county in the state, according to Californians Against Waste.

To use the mobile recycling app, sign up with an account online or in person. A CRV refund amount is deposited into your bank account or transferred to a card for cash once the cans and bottles are turned in at the mobile site.

BottleBank will be at two locations in the city on Wednesday: Stonestown Galleria parking lot and 250 13th Street.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: California enacts statewide law to keep food scraps out of landfills