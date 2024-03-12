New 'seed lending library' taking root at San Francisco's Bayview branch

San Francisco Public Library has launched a new kind of lending library at the Bayview Branch, planting seeds of knowledge in a very different way. The collection sits on a table near the courtyard, tucked away in an old, wooden card catalog.

Inside each drawer are small paper packets containing ten or more seeds, available for people to come and take for free as part of a pilot program called the "seed lending library."

"Our seed library doesn't require a library card at all," Lucy Chiem, the Bayview Branch Youth Services librarian explains, opening the drawers labeled now with different vegetables and herbs. "Patrons can take whatever seeds they would want to grow and once they harvest it, they just bring the seeds from their harvest back."

Librarians hope the tiny seeds will open a bounty of learning for people to learn about nature, biology, urban gardening, and even health and nutrition.

It has also become an inspiration, even for the most seasoned library staff.

"I never knew there was a dragon tongue bean," Chiem said. "We have herbs like chives, mint, oregano, and parsley. Our herbs have been going the fastest. They're the most popular right now."

Staff say they're already seeing many community members donating seeds from their own community plots or personal gardens.

Jaime Wong, a library spokesperson and novice gardener, said she is taking some seeds to her community garden plot in the Bayview.

"The seed lending library is very much in tune with the library's mission, which is to help people to grow and to learn, find new hobbies, just discover new things about themselves," Wong said.

"We're trying to engage a space where community members can talk with each other, can learn together and find their own community," Chiem said. "When we get to witness that, it's very heartwarming."

The Bayview branch is one of three locations that have the "seed lending library" pilot program so far, along with the Portola and Potrero branches. Library staff say they are open to expanding to other locations if neighbors in those areas express an interest.

