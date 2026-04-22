New store managed by AI agents opens in San Francisco

The Brief Andon Market opened up less than two weeks ago in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood. The market is part of an experiment to see how an AI system can manage humans in a real-world setting.



Andon Market opened up less than two weeks ago in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood, beginning an experiment to see how an AI system can manage humans in a real-world setting.

The goal:

The market's owners gave the AI agent "Luna" 100 thousand dollars, a 3- year lease, and the goal of turning a profit.

So far, Luna has seen some successes.

The agent posted jobs, interviewed, and hired employees.

But, it has also made some mistakes, like issues with employee schedules and large unnecessary orders.

What they're saying:

Despite the early hiccups. Luna says it can turn a profit in three months,

And while founders say that's unlikely, they're still optimistic.

"We really believe that AI models in general will get a lot better over those years, so we'll change those models as new ones are released, and try to always use the best model available," said Andon Market co-founder Lukas Peterson. "We think it's really feasible that the models get so good that it will be able to make a profit."