New Taco Bell Cantina just opened at this world-renowned Bay Area destination

The Brief The Bay Area has a new Taco Bell Cantina. The popular restaurant chain opened its newest site in Fisherman's Wharf. The restaurant serves alcohol and is open until 2 a.m.



The Bay Area has a new Taco Bell Cantina, a souped-up, more upscale, and boozy version of your parents’ Taco Bell.

The new restaurant opened on Jan. 1 in Fisherman’s Wharf at 333 Jefferson Street and is being celebrated as a milestone in the post-pandemic comeback of the world reknowned tourist area.

By the numbers:

The 2,400 square foot space has almost 50 seats and was custom-designed and tailored to highlight its waterfront wharf location.

"To elevate the guest experience, the design incorporates an immersive narrative through custom murals that pay artistic tribute to Fisherman’s Wharf," chain operator Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG) said in a new release.

Cantinas vs. regular Taco Bells

The biggest difference between Taco Bell Cantinas and the chain's regular locations is that they offer alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, sangrias, and spiked slushy drinks.

Taco Bell Cantinas serve alcoholic beverages. A new location opened up in Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco on Jan. 1, 2026. (Credit: Cecile Gregoire, Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District)

Cantinas also offer a more urban and modern atmosphere and design. The spaces are generally larger than regular Taco Bells and some can even be booked to host events like weddings.

Local perspective:

The new site is the chain’s second Cantina in San Francisco. It comes about 10 years after the opening of the city’s Mission Bay location on Third Street.

There are also six other Cantinas in the Bay Area: Berkeley, Danville, San Ramon, two in San Jose, and a waterfront location in Pacifica, often referred to as the most beautiful Taco Bell in the world.

Wharf resurgence

The Wharf Cantina opened as the first new tenant in the renovated Anchorage Square of the neighborhood.

Community leaders said it has fast become a popular and welcomed addition to the neighborhood.

"Taco Bell Cantina opened in time for the New Year and is already becoming a late-night destination in the Wharf," said Bri Maughan, executive director of the Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District. "People want more late-night offerings. Whether they're visitors wrapping up their evening or our hospitality workforce finishing their shifts, Taco Bell Cantina serves food and drinks until 2 a.m., filling a gap that’s existed for years."

The community group also noted that the restaurant comes as the neighborhood undergoes a revival and resurgence.

"As Fisherman’s Wharf transforms, we're focusing on creating a vibrant waterfront with options for everyone," Maughan said.

Grand opening celebration

What's next:

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration is set to be held at the new site on Jan. 15. The event will feature live music, food and beverage samples, free merchandise and prizes, DRG said.

The group said it was excited to be a part of the revival and growth of the Wharf, offering a fun dining experience while creating new jobs for the area.

"Fisherman's Wharf is iconic, and we wanted to create a special place that builds on that legacy while driving the future of the area," said SG Ellison, Taco Bell franchisee and CEO of Diversified Restaurant Group. "San Francisco has such a rich history and we are excited to honor it with this eclectic homage to the Wharf and a one of a kind experience."