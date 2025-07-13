Newsom criticizes JD Vance for Disneyland visit after immigration raids

Gov. Gavin Newsom took a jab at Vice President JD Vance for visiting Disneyland with his family over the weekend amid massive immigration raids carried out in California.

‘Enjoy your family time’

What they're saying:

A video posted by the social media account DisneyScoopGuy showed Vance at Disneyland’s Bayou Country area on Saturday morning with his children.

Will O’Neill, chairman of the Orange County Republican Party, told local outlets that Vance was in town for a family trip.

Newsom reposted the video on his official gubernatorial X account, writing: "Hope you enjoy your family time @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t."

The governor’s press office also weighed in, posting: "35% of Anaheim’s residents are immigrants. Disneyland doesn’t run without them. Enjoy their labor, @JDVance."

Featured article

Vance’s visit to the "Happiest Place on Earth" drew protests from demonstrators condemning the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

SoCal immigration raids

What we know:

His stop in Southern California came one day after massive ICE raids at two farms in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, where federal agents detained about 300 people believed to be undocumented immigrants. One person died following the raids, others were critically injured, and some remain unaccounted for, authorities said.

The Department of Homeland Security said agents also located 14 minors, including eight unaccompanied children.

Demonstrators and several local politicians have called immigration enforcement operations across the region unconstitutional, while DHS maintains that all operations were lawful.