Newsom faces another recall attempt

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing another potential recall, the second effort in three years.

In a release, conservative activist group Rescue California said more than 400 proponents have joined the recall. The same group helped collect money and signatures in the 2021 effort that qualified for the ballot.

"I don’t think we can afford to have three more budgets with this guy," said Anne Dunsmore, campaign director with Rescue California. "He has two more years, that’s what he had the last time we did it."

Dunsmore pointed to new estimates of the state’s $73 billion budget deficit and argued Newsom’s involvement in national politics is keeping him from doing his job at home.

Newsom is a top surrogate for President Biden’s reelection campaign and is using money from his super PAC to target Republicans on abortion with out-of-state ads.

"Governor Newsom is an effective spokesperson for Democrats to go on the offensive," said David McCuan, political science professor at Sonoma State university. "This also serves as a distraction, not a distraction you can ignore, that’s another element here."

Newsom responded quickly to the new recall effort, saying on X: "Trump Republicans are launching another wasteful recall campaign to distract us from the existential fight for democracy and reproductive freedom. We will defeat them."

In September 2021, voters rejected the recall of Newsom, nearly 62% voting against it. The special election cost the state about $200 million and Newsom raised nearly $75 million to fight it. That is one way experts say this effort could actually help him.

"There were a lot of things that did backfire and had a backlash by voters in terms of expenses," said McCuan. "It helped Democrats raise money and brought up the profile of Gavin Newsom."

In order to qualify for the November ballot, recall proponents must gather just under 1.4 million valid signatures, or 12% of the vote for Newsom in the last election, by May.