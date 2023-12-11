No DUI charges filed against sister of Bob Lee's alleged killer

Charges against the sister of a man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee, have been discharged as authorities continue to investigate her on suspicion of several offenses, including driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office said on Monday that it is not pursuing charges against 38-year-old Khazar Momeni at this time.

"Although the charges against Ms. Momeni are being discharged, the investigation is continuing, and charges could be filed at a later date," the district attorney's office said.

Momeni was arrested in late November after she crashed her car at Geary and Larkin streets in the city's Tenderloin District.

Prosecutors have not yet received a toxicology report on the incident. The district attorney's office noted that dismissing charges involving a blood draw for toxicology due to delays in receiving the report is "very common and not unusual."

The woman is a key figure in her brother Nima Momeni's murder case.

According to authorities, she and Bob Lee were acquaintances.

Prosecutors saic the killing happened after Nima Momeni confronted Lee about his relationship with his sister and whether she had done drugs with Lee.

Momeni has pleaded not guilty in that murder case.