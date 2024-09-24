Northern California restaurant tops list of award-winning eateries in the U.S. ‘worth the drive’

article

The Brief A new review named top road trip foodie destinations in the U.S. The award-winning restaurants were in remote locations. A Northern California restaurant ranked at the top of the list.



For many road-trippers, identifying a culinary gem to visit can enhance their travel adventure. A new review of award-winning restaurants offers Bay Area residents some great options to choose from when considering a scenic drive that can also serve as a foodie destination.

The list compiled by road travel and car rental publication Sixt Magazine analyzed U.S. restaurants that have received Michelin star recognition and James Beard Foundation awards in 2023 as well as where they're located.

The result, the publication said, was a discovery of "the most remote foodie destinations in the U.S. that you can only get to by car."

At the very top of the list was the acclaimed Harbor House in the small coastal community of Elk in Mendocino County, a roughly three hours' scenic drive from San Francisco.

Sixt noted that the two-star Michelin restaurant serves not only top-notch coastal-inspired dishes but also offers stunning, breathtaking views.

The entrance to Harbor House Inn in Elk, Calif. (Harbor House Inn )

Farther south, Sixt ranked Maligne, in the community of Seaside in Monterey County, as the fourth-best restaurant in the U.S. that’s worth the drive.

The publication said visitors to Maligne can enjoy a drive along the coast before making it to the Michelin Bib Gourmand-rated restaurant known for its "array of seafood amongst backyard seating."

It is not a surprise that an eatery in the world-famous Napa Valley was named near the top of Sixt's rankings. Kenzo, in downtown Napa, was identified as the fifth-best foodie destination.

The one-star Michelin restaurant offers road trippers an opportunity to take in the wine country scenery on their way to some high-end, award-winning Japanese cuisine.

At number 10, was an Italian restaurant in Santa Cruz County: Mentone in Aptos. The Bib Gourmand-rated restaurant is known for its flavorful dishes and signature pizzas and gnocchi served in a warm, inviting communal atmosphere.

You can find the list of all 100 destination restaurants that Sixt identified as "worth the journey," along with their distance from nearby major cities here.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.