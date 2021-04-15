Not a single county remains in California's purple tier

California achieved another feat in the fight against COVID as there are no more counties in the state's purple tier.

Merced County was the last of the state's 58 counties that remained in the most restrictive tier until it upgraded to the red category on Wednesday.

The California Department of Public Health released data that same day that showed not a single death from COVID was reported over the past 24 hours in San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Cruz counties.

All Bay Area counties are in the orange tier except for Solano County.

As infection rates go down and more restrictions loosen, counties across the state will be able to reopen more indoor activities and businesses.

This map shows where the 58 counties in California stand in the state's color-coded tier system.

According to state guidelines, live music venues can open at a limited capacity, and private events like receptions and conferences can resume. Companies can also bring employees back to the office.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has highlighted the state's vaccination progress after lagging behind in vaccine distribution earlier this year.

"The state of California has the sixth-highest administered doses of any nation in the world," the governor said. Adding that the state has now "administered 24 million doses of vaccine. We lead this nation ... more than any other state in this country."