Novato business burglary turns into police chase

article

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Novato early Saturday morning for allegedly participating in a scheme to smash a vehicle into a storefront to burglarize the business.

Oakland resident Jeremy Fong was taken into custody after a foot chase by California Highway Patrol officers. The vehicle he was driving was allegedly stolen in Oakland.

Novato police said in a press release that five people using two vehicles were involved in the 3 a.m. burglary, which resulted in extensive damage to the Diablo Avenue business.

Novato business burglarized Saturday morning

Responding police officers pursued the two vehicles onto southbound U.S. Highway 101 but called off the chase because of the unsafe speed.

After sending out an alert about the vehicles, one of them, allegedly being driven by Fong, was found in San Rafael by CHP officers.

CHP pursued the vehicle on Interstate Highway 580 until Fong crashed in Richmond, police said.

Fong was booked into Marin County Jail on several allegations after being taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, according to the Novato Police Department.

KTVU contributed to this report.