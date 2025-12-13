NTSB investigates gas line strike after explosion injures six near Hayward

article

The Brief NTSB investigators are looking into the cause of a fire and explosion in unincorporated Alameda County. Six people were injured, including three PG&E employees. All were sent to hospital, several with burns.



Federal investigators are working to determine how a gas leak escalated into a massive fire and explosion that injured six people and shook a residential neighborhood near Hayward, officials said Friday.

The NTSB said a team of four investigators arrived on scene to begin documenting the area and collecting evidence, marking the initial phase of a broader investigation.

The agency said it will examine human factors, the pipeline system and the surrounding operating environment, but will not determine a cause at this stage.

The backstory:

The explosion occurred Thursday morning in the Ashland neighborhood of unincorporated Alameda County after a third-party construction crew struck an underground natural gas line on the 800 block of Lewelling Boulevard, according to PG&E. The utility said the line was hit around 7:35 a.m., nearly two hours before the blast.

On Friday, PG&E said one release of natural gas was stopped around 8:15 a.m., followed by a second release that was secured around 9:25 a.m. The explosion happened shortly afterward.

Fire officials said six people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that included burns, respiratory issues and bone fractures. Three people suffered minor injuries, while the remaining victims were listed in stable condition.

PG&E confirmed that three of those injured were its employees, but declined to comment on their conditions.

What they're saying:

Neighbors said the other three injured were family members living inside the home that sustained the most severe damage.

"All I know is they're in the hospital… I know my dad tried to get in contact with them, but they're not answering their phone calls," said Casandra Bernal. "We lived here for 15 years and apparently they have lived here for 20… I think this is really tragic, it's really sad."

Residents described the blast that sent debris flying, blew out windows, and rattled nearby houses.

"Boom, everything shakes, things fell off, the boxes fell over, it knocked my husband over. It felt like a Hollywood movie," said resident Brittany Maldonado.

Alameda County fire crews remained on scene Friday as authorities continued to assess damage and monitor safety concerns.

Some nearby residents reported losing gas service and said PG&E arranged hotel accommodations while repairs are underway.

Residents identified the construction crew as Redgwick Construction, based in Oakland. Both the company’s website and the Alameda County Public Works Department list the work as part of an active project to improve East Lewelling Boulevard.

"I know we got a paper from Redgwick, the construction company, saying 'hey FYI, we're doing this major construction project, it's going to take a while."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the injured. The investigation remains ongoing.