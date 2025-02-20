Nvidia uses AI to make it easier to learn sign language
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Nvidia on Thursday announced a new AI platform, with the goal of making it easier to learn sign language.
The Santa Clara-based company is partnering with the American Society for Deaf Children to create a new teaching tool called Signs.
Nvidia will use data from the users of sign language to improve communication between the deaf and hearing communities on its other AI platforms.
Signs will be released later this year.