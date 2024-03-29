Oakland airport considering name change to include 'San Francisco Bay'

Oakland is appearing to take a page out of Houston's, Chicago's, New York's, and Dallas' books- incorporating a second "San Francisco" airport with a possible name change.

The Port of Oakland has proposed a possible name change to the Oakland airport, renaming it from Metropolitan Oakland International Airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport.

They say the change will boost travelers' "geographic awareness" of San Francisco Bay in addition to a financial boost to the region.

Port of Oakland officials say the airport code and visual brand would not change.

It's not the first time the topic has been floated among officials. Back in 2007, the possibility was explored and studied in 2013. The topic was once again studied in 2023.

Airline partners have expressed support for the name change.

"Oakland helped put us on the map in California and we’re wholeheartedly supportive of this rebranding that acknowledges OAK’s economic position and influence in the San Francisco Bay Area while staying true to its Oakland roots," said Southwest Airlines' Vice President of Marketing Communications & Strategy Jennifer Bridie.

The name change proposal was prompted by consistent comments from local travelers who've expressed "their desire" for more direct flights for domestic and international destinations, and for that to happen, outside travelers "need to learn that OAK is located in the San Francisco Bay Area," close to several top destinations in the region.

When there's a lack of geographic awareness, market research with airline partners suggests routes don't perform as well, according to Craig Simon, the port's interim director of aviation.

Simon shared that air carriers are reluctant to sustain and add new routes in Oakland.

Port officials said their study showed over half of international travelers did not know the Oakland airport was in the San Francisco Bay Area, and that 30% of domestic travelers are unaware of the airport's location and its proximity to most of the Bay Area's population and most of the region's employers.

OAK has six nonstop international destinations, flying to Mexico and El Salvador, and in February, it was announced that the airport would receive $10 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to upgrade its bathrooms.

Oakland's Mayor Sheng Thao told KTVU that she supports the name change.

The name change will be considered on April 11 at the Port Board meeting.