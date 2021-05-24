Oakland A's set to visit Vegas and explore possibility of leaving town

The Oakland A's are set to visit Las Vegas this week as they explore the possibility of moving out of the Bay Area.

The A's have wanted out of the Oakland Coliseum for years.

And the team is waiting for a decision on a multi-billion dollar proposal to build a waterfront stadium at Howard Terminal along Jack London Square.

Earlier this month, the team made the announcement that they would look at other cities for a new home.

Its contract at the Coliseum runs out in 2024.

The team's president and major club officials will meet with Vegas government leaders this week as part of a fact-finding trip to learn more about what a move to Sin City would look like.

Meanwhile, the team waits to see what the city of Oakland may do in terms of approving a new stadium.

Team president David Kaval has said in the past that the team is considering all options.

"Well, I think it's important to remember the commitment the A's have made over the last four and a half years to Oakland," he said last week. "You know, no other team has even tried to stay. If you remember what happened to the Warriors and the Raiders. So we have a very willing team and a league that wants a team here, but we need a partner in the city that wants to meet us at least part of the way there."

Oakland city council members sent a letter to the MLB pleading to keep the A's from relocating saying the city is committed to negotiating for a strong future.

The council is expected to look at the Jack London Square proposal in July.

Mayor Libby Schaaf said she's committing to keeping the A's in Oakland.