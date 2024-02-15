Oakland A's to discuss extending Coliseum lease with city, county leaders

The Oakland Athletics will meet with officials from the city of Oakland and County of Alameda on Thursday morning to discuss a lease extension at the Coliseum.

Right now, the team's lease at the Coliseum is set to expire after the 2024 season, and the A’s need somewhere to play before their new ballpark is set to open in Las Vegas in 2028.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the development.

The A's have reportedly been looking at minor league venues in Sacramento and Salt Lake City, Utah as potential temporary homes.

But, there is uncertainly surrounding Vegas as a new permanent home. The Las Vegas mayor believes the team should stay in Oakland.

"I personally think they've gotta figure out a way to stay in Oakland and make their dream come true," Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said last week on a podcast. "To come here and take down an old hotel and put it right at the heart of the strip, and more congestion; we have enough congestion right now."

The A’s have been Coliseum tenants since 1968 and pay $1.2 million annually for rent.

Neither the city nor the A’s would comment on the Thursday meeting.