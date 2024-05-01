Oakland Ballers unveil $1.6M plan for Raimondi Park

article

The Oakland Ballers on Wednesday unveiled the baseball team's $1.6 million plan to transform the city's historic Raimondi Park as its new home, complete with 4,000 seats.

The team released renderings of what the park will look like, following the unanimous final vote by Oakland City Council on Tuesday to approve their plans for the West Oakland park.

The Ballers have already funded improvements to the park including: repairing the lighting and irrigation systems, and laying new sod.

"Together, we're building something truly special, and we're here to stay. We are working to ensure that the Ballers are the hottest ticket in town — and we can’t wait to see you all at Raimondi," said Paul Freedman, co-founder of the Oakland Ballers, in a statement.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Ballers are scheduled to host their first home game on June 4, the team said in a statement. All of their 48 home games will be held there.

Whenever the field isn't being used for baseball, the team said it could be reserved for community events, including city movie nights. The playground near the park has also been repaired, the team said.

The team said it would provide a shuttle from the West Oakland BART to the field, running one hour before the game and ending a half hour after each game ends.

A free bike and scooter valet will be provided near Raimondi Park, and there are three parking lots available for game day use, providing in excess of 1,000 parking spaces.

The Ballers will start selling tickets on May 6. Single game tickets bought in advance of game day will be available at $30, $25 or $15 a ticket (including fees). More information can be found at OaklandBallers.com.