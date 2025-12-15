Oakland to begin enforcing metered parking on Sundays in January

Oakland will begin charging for metered street parking on Sundays starting in January, a move city officials say will improve parking turnover, but that many business owners and residents oppose.

The policy takes effect Jan. 4 and applies from noon to 6 p.m. City officials say there will be a 30-day warning period before full enforcement begins.

Business owners in areas such as Jack London Square say free Sunday parking has helped attract customers, particularly on one of their busiest days.

"With charging me for parking, why am I going to come?" said Oakland resident Sharon Brooks-Boyd, who worries the added cost will discourage visitors.

Nina Moore, co-owner of Everett and Jones Barbeque, said the change feels like a burden on small businesses. "We’re struggling, and we don’t need that."

Similar concerns were raised in Rockridge, where clothing store owner Sharon Silverstein said Sundays have traditionally offered customers a break from parking fees.

In a statement posted online, Oakland Department of Transportation Director Josh Rowan said, "This change will improve parking availability for everyone and provide better access to the spaces that make Oakland great. Our business community will also benefit from Sunday metering because it encourages parking turnover, allowing more customers to visit these establishments."

Some residents say they understand the city’s need for revenue, but worry about the impact on small businesses.

The Jack London Improvement District said it believes Sunday enforcement will improve public safety and benefit merchants by generating revenue for neighborhood events and festivals.