Oakland Chinatown store owner who intervened in robbery arrested

An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested by police after he intervened in a robbery outside his store on Monday, KTVU has learned.

A 36-year-old man faces one count of felony assault with a firearm, according to Alameda County Sheriff's Department.

A community member told KTVU, the store owner fired four gunshots when he witnessed a woman being robbed for her camera outside his store at 9th and Franklin streets.

"We don't want people to fire weapons into our community. There could be unintended victims," Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a Tuesday news conference regarding the incident.

The chief's message was that Oakland should come together as a community, but that people should not put one another in harm's way.

The store owner was bailed out on Tuesday at $60,000, the sheriff's department said.

The Alameda County District Attorney's office will review the case. There is no timeline available on when the possible charges will be filed.

Chief Armstrong said there is now a liason officer assigned to Oakland's Chinatown neighborhood as the neighborhood faces safety concerns.