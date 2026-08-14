How advocates say Oakland's AI 'innovation campus' would be different than other data centers

The Brief Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife and developer Colin Behring spoke outside a downtown building on Friday to advocate for a proposed "innovation campus." While critics raise concerns about the heavy energy and water demands of large-scale data centers, project leaders argue the smaller facility will drive local economic growth. The preliminary proposal has not yet gone before the Oakland City Council, but Fife noted she is working on legislation to mandate responsible artificial intelligence.



A downtown Oakland building that once housed a supercomputer facility for the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory is now the proposed site for a new technology project — though its advocates reject the notion that it is a traditional data center.

AI and innovation campus or data center?

What we know:

Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife and developer Colin Behring spoke outside the building at the corner of Thomas L. Berkley Way and Franklin Street on Friday to address the project.

Fife called the proposed facility an "AI campus," while Behring referred to it as an "innovation campus."

Behring, who is also developing other properties in the area — including a former Kaiser Permanente building nearby — noted that the site is merely a "dot on a map" in terms of physical footprint, adding that power and water supply will not be an issue.

"I hope everybody just has a little faith in us, because of what we already delivered here for downtown in a very difficult environment, during COVID and everything else," Behring said, emphasizing a desire to revitalize the area and prevent empty streets.

Project is different than traditional data center, Fife says

Local perspective:

Fife, a former Moms 4 Housing organizer, acknowledged common public concerns regarding large-scale data centers, particularly their heavy environmental footprint and high use of electricity and water.

However, she emphasized that this project is different.

"I wanted to be absolutely, critically clear, that this is not the large-scale mega facility that people have expressed — and legitimately so — concerns," Fife said, adding that what is being proposed could foster economic growth.

Community perspective

What they're saying:

Despite assurances, community members and labor advocates remain cautious.

An unidentified resident who encountered the press availability expressed worry about public costs, asking how potential energy and cooling needs might ultimately impact taxpayers.

"And even if the energy and cooling systems are being different, we have to take into account how that impacts taxpayers," she said.

Stasia Hansen, policy director at the East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy, is also monitoring the proposal.

"All economic development in the East Bay should put our residents and workers first and create long-lasting benefits for them," she said. "And regardless of the size of this AI facility, I don’t think that’s going to be at the center of their priorities."

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‘Responsible AI’

Dig deeper:

Depending on the final scope, Fife noted the facility could potentially proceed under existing zoning requirements without requiring city council approval. However, she stressed the need for strict oversight.

"What I want to see is responsible AI — period," Fife said.

What's next:

The project remains in its preliminary stages and has not yet come before the Oakland City Council. Fife stated she is currently working on drafting local laws to regulate and mandate responsible AI development.