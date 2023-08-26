Oakland gunfire peppers cars and homes with spray of bullets

Gunfire in an Oakland neighborhood forced a family with young children, to run for cover and peppered homes and cars with a spray of bullets.

A neighbor's camera near 96th Avenue and Birch in Oakland, captured the sounds of the barrage of gunfire that went on for more than a minute on Thursday afternoon.

No one was hurt, but the gunfire shattered windows and pierced the walls of homes and cars.

One man, who did not want to be identified for fear of his safety, told KTVU he was barbecuing in his front yard when the gunfire started. He grabbed his young children and rushed into their home.

Another resident says she frequently hears gunfire in her neighborhood, and wants something to change.

Featured article

"It's shocking each time we hear it," Felisha West said on Friday. "It's becoming overwhelming because we are afraid that our young adults and children are becoming immune to it."

City Councilwoman Treva Reid represents the East Oakland neighborhood.

She said she's spoken with police about this shooting.

"There's a number of things they're investigating but what I will say is that they're putting some increased resources out here," Reid said. "What we do know that's taking place in this investigation is to address what we believe is group and gang retaliation."



Reid says she's organizing an anti-violence task force that will include county and state leaders.

She wants to hold several anti-violence events along the International Boulevard corridor.