Oakland high school basketball teams state champions again

article

Oakland Tech and Oakland High basketball teams both have state champions again this year.

Tech's Bulldogs won the 2024 California Interscholastic Federation State Division II for boys basketball on Saturday, with a 79-55 win over Centennial-Bakersfield.

Also, this weekend, the Oakland High Wildcats girls team won the CIF State Division V, beating Sacramento.

As sportswriter Nick Lozito reported, that's seven state titles by Oakland Athletic League teams in the last four years that state title games were held, as there were no championships in 2020 or 2021 because of COVID.

Last year, the wins at Tech and Oakland High were reversed.

Tech's girls won and Oakland High's boys team won their state championship games.