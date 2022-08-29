Oakland man gets 20 years in prison for 2021 crime spree

An Oakland man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 crime spree that started in San Mateo and ended in Pleasanton.

Fajon Alfred Green, 22, was given the sentence after he allegedly tailed and robbed three men of their watches in three separate locations.

In the first, a 67-year-old victim was followed off the freeway on Nov. 3 by Green and another suspect as he drove to his apartment on Mounds Round in San Mateo. The suspects held him at gunpoint and took his $2,800 Tag watch.

Authorities said Green and the unidentified accomplice followed another man on Nov. 4 to Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City and robbed him at gunpoint of his $35 watch and wallet.

Then, they reportedly went to Crystal Springs Golf Course in unincorporated San Mateo County and held a victim at gunpoint using a Glock semiautomatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine. They made off the victim's $15,000 Rolex watch and wallet before fleeing in a silver Infiniti Sedan.

About one hour later, the same suspects committed another robbery in San Ramon, authorities said.

Not long after the robberies, Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Stoneridge Mall parking lot in Pleasanton and chased him.

ALSO: 'Senseless and tragic': Violent weekend leaves 5 dead in Oakland

The vehicle pursuit transitioned to a foot pursuit in the parking lot at Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton. Deputies say the suspect ran from the parking lot into the Macy's store and was ultimately arrested by officers inside.

The judge in the case sentenced Green to 20 years in state prison. He was being held on $1,000,000 bail.